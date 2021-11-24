Mild and Pleasant Thanksgiving Day. Chills and Wind Return Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will turn much milder for Thanksgiving Day. While still cold to start the morning, southwest winds will kick in, ahead of the next cold front. This will warm afternoon highs well into the upper 50s to low 60s, under mostly sunny skies during the day. Late Thursday night and early Friday predawn, some showers, as the front pushes across the region. Not much rain is expected, once again, but temperatures will drop and the wind will kick up out of the northwest. This will make for a blustery and chilly Friday. Saturday still chilly with highs in the 40s. More clouds expected Sunday, ahead of the next front. Some showers are possible later Sunday. More chills return for early next week.

Have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Mostly sunny, much milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday night: Clouds, some showers, breezy, turning colder. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Clearing, breezy and chilly. Highs low 40s Valley, mid to upper 40s Central VA. Lows low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. some showers possible. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

