Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

JMRL branches now offering free COVID-19 at-home tests

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library branches are now offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits.

Tests are available curbside only and those who are interested will have to call ahead in order to get a test. Tests are to be used at home, not inside the library.

You will need a valid photo ID and an internet-connected device with a camera and microphone to get your results. Antigen test results are available in about 15 minutes, and the Virginia Department of Health has available resources to help those trying to get their results online.

You do not need a library card to receive a test.

“The library is simply the delivery mechanism here so it’s for anybody in the community that needs a test or would like to get a test. We’re hoping that the day before Thanksgiving, this will help families safely gather or help people travel with a little piece of mind about their status,” JMRL Director David Plunkett said.

Plunkett says the program will continue as long as supplies are available. About 2,000 tests were given to JMRL as part of a pilot program to increase testing efforts across the commonwealth.

All branches will be closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but tests will be available again Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

The Haven is a day shelter providing services to people experiencing homelessness in...
Cold weather emphasizing need for shelters’ support in Charlottesville
Scottsville will use the money to purchase a new police vehicle.
Scottsville receives federal aid for new police equipment
Snow blower at Wintergreen Resort
Wintergreen Resort holds social media contest
Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this...
Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years