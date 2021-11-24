JMRL branches now offering free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library branches are now offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits.

Tests are available curbside only and those who are interested will have to call ahead in order to get a test. Tests are to be used at home, not inside the library.

You will need a valid photo ID and an internet-connected device with a camera and microphone to get your results. Antigen test results are available in about 15 minutes, and the Virginia Department of Health has available resources to help those trying to get their results online.

You do not need a library card to receive a test.

“The library is simply the delivery mechanism here so it’s for anybody in the community that needs a test or would like to get a test. We’re hoping that the day before Thanksgiving, this will help families safely gather or help people travel with a little piece of mind about their status,” JMRL Director David Plunkett said.

Plunkett says the program will continue as long as supplies are available. About 2,000 tests were given to JMRL as part of a pilot program to increase testing efforts across the commonwealth.

All branches will be closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but tests will be available again Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.