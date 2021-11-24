Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A Washington, D.C. man is facing murder charges in Harrisonburg in connection with the recent discovery of two bodies near Linda Lane.

HPD announced Wednesday, November 24, that 35-year-old Anthony Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body. He was arrested yesterday.

The bodies of 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville were found in an undeveloped lot late Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Investigators believe Redmon and Smith’s deaths happened at different times.

Smith was last seen in the area of 10-and-a-half Street in Charlottesville November 14.

Redmon had also been reported missing, and was last seen on or around October 24.

HPD says the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has taken over the forensic investigation and has yet to determine the exact time or cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this...
Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court
(FILE)
Former City Manager files lawsuit against Charlottesville officials
UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA School of Medicine developing noninvasive brain surgery technique