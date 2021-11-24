HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A Washington, D.C. man is facing murder charges in Harrisonburg in connection with the recent discovery of two bodies near Linda Lane.

HPD announced Wednesday, November 24, that 35-year-old Anthony Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body. He was arrested yesterday.

The bodies of 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville were found in an undeveloped lot late Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Investigators believe Redmon and Smith’s deaths happened at different times.

Smith was last seen in the area of 10-and-a-half Street in Charlottesville November 14.

Redmon had also been reported missing, and was last seen on or around October 24.

HPD says the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has taken over the forensic investigation and has yet to determine the exact time or cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

