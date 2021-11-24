HPD: Investigation underway after the discovery of two deceased individuals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release sent out by the Harrisonburg director of communications, the Harrisonburg Police Department is currently conducting an investigation after two deceased individuals were located in the area of Linda Lane and Country Club Road on Tuesday evening, Nov. 23.

HPD says a suspect is in custody related to the investigation and charges are currently pending.

The victims, both adult females, were discovered in an undeveloped lot off of Linda Lane. No further information on the two victims has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540)-437-2640.

As this is an ongoing investigation

