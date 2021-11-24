Advertise With Us
Former City Manager files lawsuit against Charlottesville officials

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former City Manager Tarron Richardson is suing Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, City Councilor Heather Hill, City Attorney Lisa Robertson, and former Interim City Manager John Blair.

According to a report from the Daily Progress, Richardson claims the city - and the defendants specifically - violated his First Amendment rights. He says he was required to sign an agreement not to speak badly of the city in order to get his severance pay.

In the suit, Richardson claims that agreement was overly broad.

The Daily Progress: Former Charlottesville City Manager Richardson sues current and former city officials

