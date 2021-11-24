Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside

By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A deer made an unannounced visit to a school in Tennessee this week. The buck crashed through an emergency exit at Westside Elementary and got stuck inside.

“When I walked in the school they said, ‘He’s really cute,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, he?’ Thinking it was a doe, a female deer, and not a buck. Once I found out it was a buck and I saw it in the classroom, I was like, ‘This is gonna be hard,’” said Kaleb Stratton with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Stratton was called in to escort the unwanted and unharmed classmate back to the wild.

The deer probably didn’t show to the school to learn, and instead, most likely went crashing into the classroom in hot pursuit of a girlfriend since it’s mating season.

“They’re just running crazy,” Stratton explained. “It’s not just in Roberston County, it’s all over the state of Tennessee.”

The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured.

He was later lured outside the building before he ran back into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate
(FILE)
VDH: 960,691 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,597 deaths
The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg...
NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept
LIVE: Verdict in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death