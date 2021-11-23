‘Unite the Right’ jurors to begin third day of deliberations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has started its third day of deliberations in the trial of white nationalists accused in a lawsuit of promoting and carrying out racially motivated violence during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

The jury has deliberated for more than 15 hours since Friday.

At one point Monday, jurors indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on several allegations brought in the lawsuit by nine people physically hurt or emotionally traumatized by the violence.

Jurors are being asked to decide if white nationalists are responsible for the violence and if the defendants are liable for damages.

