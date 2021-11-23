Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.(TVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Civil Protection System of Panama recovered the body of a tour guide Monday after a cave was flooded in eastern Panama.

The tour guide had been missing since Sunday.

Two other people died in the tragedy while participating in an excursion at the site.

The agency reported the incident surprised a group of 16 hikers, including 11 Panamanians, a Canadian and four Venezuelans.

Thirteen of them were quickly rescued.

After confirming the death of the tour guide, the agency lamented the tragedy and recalled the danger that visiting these areas represents during the rainy season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19

Latest News

The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Families of Parkland shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Artist rendering of Sines vs. Kessler civil trial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.
Sines vs. Kessler jury to enter third day of deliberations