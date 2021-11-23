Advertise With Us
Sunny, breezy and chilly

Quick warming trend
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering chilly and breezy conditions today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Keep the the pets indoors tonight, many areas will experience the coldest night of the season. A southwesterly wind will develop Wednesday and Thanksgiving, boosting temperatures into the 50s and 60s. Another weak cold front will give us a chance for a few showers early Friday, followed by clearing skies and chilly temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

