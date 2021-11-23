Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Restaurants put a spin on traditional Thanksgiving items

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a way to spice up your traditional Thanksgiving, you have some options.

Both Al Carbon and Pearl Island are putting their own cultural twist on the holiday. The spots offered up special turkeys for customers. Pearl Island says it used jerk spices to incorporate other cultures, cater to them, and also help others feel welcome.

”Thanksgiving is very American,” co-owner of Pearl Island Catering Sabor Pierre said. But I think the sentiment of it, of like giving things for whatever it is that you want. It’s something that we all share universally. And so just to be able to incorporate other cultures in it and be able to showcase those flavors.”

Pearl island is sold out, but it will be doing something similar for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
Charlottesville fire engine
Charlottesville Fire Department donating truck to Ghana
Gas prices in Charlottesville
AAA: Gas prices slowly declining in Virginia
Medina Market
Medina Market gearing up to giveaway hundreds of Thanksgiving meals