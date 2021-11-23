Restaurants put a spin on traditional Thanksgiving items

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a way to spice up your traditional Thanksgiving, you have some options.

Both Al Carbon and Pearl Island are putting their own cultural twist on the holiday. The spots offered up special turkeys for customers. Pearl Island says it used jerk spices to incorporate other cultures, cater to them, and also help others feel welcome.

”Thanksgiving is very American,” co-owner of Pearl Island Catering Sabor Pierre said. But I think the sentiment of it, of like giving things for whatever it is that you want. It’s something that we all share universally. And so just to be able to incorporate other cultures in it and be able to showcase those flavors.”

Pearl island is sold out, but it will be doing something similar for Christmas.

