Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a resident who escaped Central State Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Richard Wilson Garrett ran from hospital staff around 2:20 p.m. while being taken in between buildings.

The sheriff’s office said Garrett has a history of assaultive behavior.

Garrett was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement.

