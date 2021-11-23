Medina Market gearing up to giveaway hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 600 Thanksgiving meals will be given away for free outside of an Albemarle County store with the help of a Charlottesville nonprofit.

Medina Market Owner Reza Akhtar is getting ready to serve up meals to Afghan refugees.

“Thanksgiving is just sharing a meal, and that’s what our young people and young culture is all about,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar came to the United States from Afghanistan with his family more than two decades ago. Now, he wants to give back to the community that welcomed him with open arms.

“Seeing the news and what they’re going through, it’s heartbreaking,” Akhtar said. “Now that we have the store and that I have something to provide for them, it’s always nice seeing people from your own country.”

Akhtar will be handing out Thanksgiving meals outside of his store Wednesday, November 24, with the help of L.E.G.A.C.I Eats, a Charlottesville nonprofit that feeds families throughout Virginia.

“So far, we’ve had over 600 people sign up,” Akhtar said. “Now it’s my turn and I feel like I owe the City of Charlottesville something and that’s why I did this.”

