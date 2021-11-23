Loaves & Fishes says donations are needed year round, not just at the holidays

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes has been busy handing out food for the holidays, but it says the need is year round.

“People don’t just need food at the holidays. What they’re looking for at the holidays is special foods, and we’ve actually gotten two calls in the past two days that people asked me if they can donate their frozen turkeys,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

Organizations have helped the food bank meet the demand. The Colonnades donated 385 pounds of food, St. Anne’s-Belfield School donated 1200 pounds, St. Paul’s Ivy Boy Scout Troop 114 donated 238 pounds, and St. Paul’s Memorial Church donated 520 pounds.

The food donation list is customized to include specialty holiday foods.

Loaves and Fishes is also welcoming fresh and monetary donations because the food bank is able to purchase grocery items at a reduced cost.

“We have seen an increase in the number of households coming to visit throughout November so we’ve been able to give out kind of a variety of foods,” Mills said.

Appointments for families or organizations to pick up food can be made on Tuesdays, online.

The food donation request list can be found here:

Loaves & Fishes Fall Food Wish List (Loaves & Fishes)

