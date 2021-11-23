Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Installment begins to get WiFi on every Shenandoah County school bus

WiFi equipment gets installed on Shenandoah County school buses, Dec. 1
WiFi equipment gets installed on Shenandoah County school buses, Dec. 1(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Upgrades began Wednesday afternoon to Shenandoah County Public School buses in an effort to keep students more connected.

By mid-December, all 114 Shenandoah County Public Schools buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi.

Doug Culler, the Director of Network Services for SCPS, said students can spend anywhere from five minutes to one hour on the school bus every day.

“The kids that are on for an hour, it could definitely impact them,” Culler said. “They could utilize that time to get some homework done before they get home.”

It will also allow students who travel on buses for field trips, athletics, or other extracurricular activities to complete work as they travel.

This is all thanks to the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program. SCPS was awarded nearly $400,000 in funding for the initiative, which covers the equipment, installation, and one year of internet service for each bus.

“We just turned in our budget request, so I did a request for funding to continue this,” Culler said. “Obviously, we will evaluate this through the second half of the school year to see how much it’s utilized and if it is benefiting the students.”

Culler said it will cost between $400 and $500 per bus for the school year in the future.

“When you think about it, 10 months, $400. That’s $40 a month. That’s not very expensive for internet service,” he said.

When new buses are purchased, this equipment can be included from the factory, according to a press release from SCPS.

The wireless network will mirror the school’s network, so students’ Chromebooks will connect automatically and the internet will be filtered to block inappropriate content.

The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and helps schools and libraries close the gap for students who currently lack necessary Internet access or devices they need to connect.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
Augusta County proposes plan to move courthouse out of Staunton
Augusta County proposes plan to move courthouse out of Staunton
Right now, the courthouse is located in Staunton.
Augusta County proposes plan to move courthouse out of Staunton
The initiative is now in Phase II, as the Board of Supervisors heard 14 proposals to improve...
Albemarle supervisors hear 14 new proposals for county’s stream health initiative
(File)
CAAR: Housing prices not going down in Charlottesville