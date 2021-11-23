Hoos take down Georgia in Legends Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Armaan Franklin’s 23 points helped push the Hoos to victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 65-55. The win puts UVA in the championship game of the Legends Classic in New Jersey.

Early in the game, Armaan Franklin hit from three to put UVA up 9-6.

On Georgia’s next possession, Cavalier’s Reece Beekman picked the pocket of Jailyn Ingram and goes the other way on the fast break. A lay-up put the Cavilers up 11-6.

Later in the first half, Georgia had a chance to tie the game at 20. Bulldog’s Braelen Bridges got rejected in the post rejected but Georgia gets an offensive rebound. The ball ends up in the hands of Christian Wright who drives towards the hoop and scores with the foul.

That would even the score at 20.

With 2.2 seconds left in first half with the Bulldogs were leading by one and were inbounding the ball from under their own basket.

Jaxxon Etter launched a full court shot that was no good, but he was fouled as time expired. He would head to the free throw line.

Georgia went into the break up 34-31.

Most of the second half would be back and forth.

With under 15 minutes remaining in the game and UVA lead by two.

Franklin missed on a mid-range jump shot but Francisco Caffaro pulled down the offensive rebound, and went back up with another shot. He connected and drew a foul. Hoos go up by four.

With under four minutes to play, UVA held a two points lead. Kihei Clark found Franklin at the high post. A pump fake fools the Georgia defender and Franklin scores an easy bucket.

UVA would slowly pull away from there to take down the Bulldogs 65-55.

“I think it was a good game for us and our team,” Franklin said. “Just be able to come together on the defensive end, lock in. We had our ups and downs but I think all together, final stretch we pulled together and got some key stops.”

“Play beyond the stakes and keep growing and learning because you see a lot of the things where we’re still struggling and new but then there’s those stretches where okay, this is what it’s going to take for us to be solid,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

UVA will play at 7:30 on Tuesday night.

