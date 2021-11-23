Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Holiday hike-and-seek underway in Augusta County parks

A clue for Clark the elf, who is hidden at one of six parks in Augusta County.
A clue for Clark the elf, who is hidden at one of six parks in Augusta County.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County Parks and Recreation has brought back Clark in the Parks for a second year.

The holiday hide-and-seek event kicked off Monday, November 22.

Clark and a dozen of his elf friends are hidden in the county’s six parks. With the help of clues posted on Facebook and Instagram, people are invited to find the elves and take them back to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona for a reward.

Parks and Recreation started the scavenger hunt last year when holiday happenings were being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to do something that kids could sort of still do with their families and spend some time together and that kind of thing, but still go out and be outside and be safe,” Augusta Co. Parks and Rec Director Vicki York said.

York says they’ve received an outpouring of community sponsors and hope to do a grand finale again this year.

Clark in the Parks runs through Monday, December 20.

