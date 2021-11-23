Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city

William Blackwell
William Blackwell(William "Jody" Blackwell)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Interim Richmond Police Chief, William Blackwell is suing the city of Richmond, claiming he was wrongfully fired.

According to the lawsuit, Blackwell claims he was fired on Feb. 2, 2021, because he refused an order by Mayor Levar Stoney to have officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Confederate monuments.

Blackwell says he refused because the removal was ‘in violation of state law’. Blackwell is seeking $5 million in damages.

A spokesman for the city isn’t commenting.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
CHO and SHD give advice ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel
Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy.
‘Unite the Right’ jurors to begin third day of deliberations
A clue for Clark the elf, who is hidden at one of six parks in Augusta County.
Holiday hike-and-seek underway in Augusta County parks
(FILE)
VDH: 959,156 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,573 deaths