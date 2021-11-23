Colder Tonight. Sunny, Cool Wednesday. Much Milder Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coldest night of the Autumn Season tonight. Clear skies, cold, dry air and light to calming wind will send overnight low temperatures down into the upper 10s to low 20s. High pressure overhead Wednesday will make for more sunshine and still a chilly to cool afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Cooperative weather for traveling Wednesday.

Temperatures will turn much milder for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday. While still cold to start the morning, southwest winds will kick in, ahead of the next cold front. This will warm afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s, under mostly sunny skies during the day. Late Thursday night and early Friday predawn, some showers, as the front pushes across the region. Not much rain is expected, once again, but temperatures will drop and the wind will kick up out of the northwest. This will make for a chilly Friday. Currently, dry and cool weather is expected through the Holiday weekend.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, light to calm wind. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Mostly sunny, much milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday night: Clouds, some showers, breezy, turning colder. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Clearing, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs near 50. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.