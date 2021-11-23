Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-23
CHO and SHD give advice ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, airports are gearing up for a return to normal in the travel world.

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) and Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) want travelers to keep a few things in mind before they hop on their flight this busy holiday travel week.

“We are anticipating a lot of traffic this week,” CHO Marketing Manager Stewart Key said. “We want our passengers to be safe and get where they need to go.”

CHO is expecting a return to almost normal Thanksgiving travel levels. Last year, it says it was between 25% to 50%, but now is up close to normal levels.

“We’re still between 80 and 90% travel. Most of our flights are booked, almost completely full, and that’s pretty much what we’re expecting,” Key said.

SHD expects similar traffic: “We expect this Thanksgiving week to have travel probably double of what it was this time last year,” Executive Director Greg Campbell said. “We’re already seeing increases through this past weekend. We expect that to continue through this upcoming weekend and into early next week.”

Both airports say to check on your flight status ahead of time, be prepared, and bring that mask.

“Travel will look a little bit different this year, but we’re also we are expecting it to be a very busy week,” Campbell said. “We just want everyone to allow plenty of time and make sure that they’re prepared before they arrive at the airport.”

