Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Officers say 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith was reported missing on November 19. Smith is 5′4′' and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on the evening of November 14 in the 300 block of 10 1/2 Street Northwest in Charlottesville.

Police have reason to believe she may be in the Harrisonburg area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Christopher Wagner at 434-970-3973 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.