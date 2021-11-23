Charlottesville Fire Department donating truck to Ghana

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is making one of its biggest donations yet and it’s going overseas.

CFD plans to send a fire engine to the fire station in Charlottesville’s sister city Winneba, Ghana. Shipping it more than 5,000 overseas does not come cheap.

“People in Charlottesville are so giving and so I’m pleading with them to continue to give,” Nana Akyeapmpong-Ghartey, the president of the Charlottesville Winneba Foundation said.

The Charlottesville Fire Department needs around $7000 to ship the truck overseas.

This relationship goes back more than 10 years, but this may be one of CFD’s biggest donations.

“It’s still in workable condition,” Charlottesville Fire Department Chief Hezedean Smith said. “It was important for us to continue our contribution to the efforts of the sister city in terms of being able to transfer to the Winneba Fire Station in Ghana. Ultimately, they’ll be able to continue using the fire truck to service citizens there.”

The truck is worth about $25,000. But the donation means more than that to the team in Winneba.

“We are in a developing country and this is a developed country, Akyeapmpong-Ghartey said. “And so things that they have here cannot be compared to things that they have back home.”

The Charlottesville Fire Department says its committed to this community, but also fire service everywhere.

“It is a good initiative for us to continue to support our brother firefighters, whether they’re in the United Sttates or abroad,” Smith said.

CFD hopes it can get the truck to Ghana in the later part of December.

There will be a fundraising concert December 2 at The Paramount Theater to help raise money to cover shipping costs. You can buy tickets now at https://www.theparamount.net/event/corey-harris/

