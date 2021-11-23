Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville Fire Department donating truck to Ghana

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is making one of its biggest donations yet and it’s going overseas.

CFD plans to send a fire engine to the fire station in Charlottesville’s sister city Winneba, Ghana. Shipping it more than 5,000 overseas does not come cheap.

“People in Charlottesville are so giving and so I’m pleading with them to continue to give,” Nana Akyeapmpong-Ghartey, the president of the Charlottesville Winneba Foundation said.

The Charlottesville Fire Department needs around $7000 to ship the truck overseas.

This relationship goes back more than 10 years, but this may be one of CFD’s biggest donations.

“It’s still in workable condition,” Charlottesville Fire Department Chief Hezedean Smith said. “It was important for us to continue our contribution to the efforts of the sister city in terms of being able to transfer to the Winneba Fire Station in Ghana. Ultimately, they’ll be able to continue using the fire truck to service citizens there.”

The truck is worth about $25,000. But the donation means more than that to the team in Winneba.

“We are in a developing country and this is a developed country, Akyeapmpong-Ghartey said. “And so things that they have here cannot be compared to things that they have back home.”

The Charlottesville Fire Department says its committed to this community, but also fire service everywhere.

“It is a good initiative for us to continue to support our brother firefighters, whether they’re in the United Sttates or abroad,” Smith said.

CFD hopes it can get the truck to Ghana in the later part of December.

There will be a fundraising concert December 2 at The Paramount Theater to help raise money to cover shipping costs. You can buy tickets now at https://www.theparamount.net/event/corey-harris/

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
Gas prices in Charlottesville
AAA: Gas prices slowly declining in Virginia
Medina Market
Medina Market gearing up to giveaway hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
CHO
CHO and SHD give advice ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel