Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Bundle up !

Quick warm up for Thanksgiving
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today is getting off to a rather frigid start. Expect to see wall to wall sunshine and breezy conditions. A northwest wind will keep temperatures in the upper 30s for the Valley, and mid 40s for Central Virginia. Conditions tonight are expected to be below freezing, so make sure you keep the pets indoors. Meanwhile, a southwest wind will develop Wednesday, which will be the source of a major league warm-up by Thanksgiving. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Friday: Morning shower, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
The Stuarts Draft football team beat Central 44-20.
VHSL High School Football Playoffs - 2nd Round Scores & Highlights

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Thanksgiving Week Update
Milder Thanksgiving
Josh Fitzpatrick's Thanksgiving Week Update
nbc29 weather at noon
Mix of clouds and sun and breezy