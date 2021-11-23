Bundle up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today is getting off to a rather frigid start. Expect to see wall to wall sunshine and breezy conditions. A northwest wind will keep temperatures in the upper 30s for the Valley, and mid 40s for Central Virginia. Conditions tonight are expected to be below freezing, so make sure you keep the pets indoors. Meanwhile, a southwest wind will develop Wednesday, which will be the source of a major league warm-up by Thanksgiving. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Friday: Morning shower, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

