AAA: Gas prices slowly declining in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA is predicting more than 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, and that means more travelers will be paying a pretty penny at the pump.

The average price right now in Virginia for gas is $3.26. That’s down a penny from a week ago, according to AAA.

It’s up two cents from a month ago, too.

The average price in Charlottesville Tuesday, November 23, was $3.31. One month ago the price of gas was $3.28. Last year, the price was $2.02.

AAA is predicting that 92% of people traveling for Thanksgiving will be hitting the roads this year.

