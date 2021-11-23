Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

80-year-old man falls through floor when dump truck crashes into home

By Joe Holden
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (KYW) – An 80-year-old man fell through the first floor and ended up in the basement when a dump truck came barreling into the side of his home.

Family members say Richard Beck was sitting in his living room, where he sat every morning.

When the truck slammed into the house, the floor collapsed under him, and Beck fell to the basement.

Detectives say the dump truck first hit the back of a car about 150 yards away from the home.

The driver, 69-year-old Rogelio Serrano, took out signs and drove through an adjacent field before hitting Beck’s house.

Police have not concluded what actually happened to force the truck off the road as it continued to drive through the field.

Investigators say it’s difficult to tell if speed was a factor because the truck was off-road for more than 100 yards.

Both Beck and Serrano only suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK. Damage to Beck’s home is too severe for him to return. Inspectors have deemed it uninhabitable.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
The Stuarts Draft football team beat Central 44-20.
VHSL High School Football Playoffs - 2nd Round Scores & Highlights

Latest News

Bryan Johnson and his wife, Jaeda Porter, say they took a regular Uber ride and noticed a $150...
Uber driver uses fake photo of vomit to upcharge customers, riders say
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing nears going to the jury
(FILE)
VDH: 959,156 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,573 deaths
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in...
Grammy nominations to be announced after sweeping changes