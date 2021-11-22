Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VSP urges drivers to put safety first this Thanksgiving

With many travelers taking to the roadways for the upcoming holiday, Virginia State Police says patience might be the most important thing to pack.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For many Virginians, Thanksgiving is time to gather with friends and family, and these special moments often start with loading up the car and heading down the road.

AAA predicts that 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling for the holiday, which is 11% more motorists than in 2020. With many of those travelers taking to the roadways, Virginia State Police says patience might be the most important thing to pack.

“With traffic on the roads increasing and many people anxious to get to their destination, I encourage all Virginians to be patient. Buckle up and take your time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and in a frame of mind to enjoy all the holiday has to offer. Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road, so you can enjoy the holiday.”

To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police will once again be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. - Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

As part of the state-sponsored, national program, state police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period that begins 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, and concludes midnight Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

According to a VSP press release, the 2020 Thanksgiving Operation C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide.

Virginia troopers charged 67 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.

There were 12 traffic fatalities during the 2020 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and eight traffic fatalities during the same period in 2019.

This year, the Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. VSP says this helps to further emphasize the lifesaving value of seat belts for every person in a vehicle.

With increased patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle.

The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

