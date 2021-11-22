Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Police Department offering new sign-on bonuses

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new hires at the University of Virginia Police Department suited up for their first day on the job Monday.

The UVA Police Department says it hasn’t been fully staffed for more than a year. But now, it has four new officers and new incentives to recruit even more.

“A $15,000, signing bonus for any certified officer,” Captain Bryant Hall with the UVA Police Department said. “They’ll receive $7,500 payment and upon completion of their training, they’ll get the other $7,500.″

The department is even looking for people who may be new to the field. If someone has no experience, they will still receive $6,000 after the training.

“We’ve been short for a long time as far as manpower, and this will help exactly get it step in the right direction,” Captain Chris Easton with the UVA Police Department said.

Officers say so far since offering the bonuses they have seen a large increase in the amount of applications they are getting. Even with the newest officers, there are still 20 vacancies, which is why they are still recruiting.

“It’s a nationwide issue that all police departments have seen,” Captain Bryant Hall said. “There’s shortages throughout our nation. Not many people are encouraged to be the police at this time.”

UVA Police are still recruiting. You can apply now and get those bonuses.

