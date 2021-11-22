Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is moving east, ahead of it showers have developed. As the front moves east scattered showers will end. A gusty northwest wind will move in behind the front, making seasonal temperatures feel colder. Frigid conditions can be expected tonight. As we approach the middle of the week, temperatures will gradually begin to warm. Another cold front will bring a chance for additional showers Friday morning. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, Mostly clear, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

