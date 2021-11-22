Thanksgiving Week Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blustery northwest breeze will usher in colder temperatures overnight. Clearing with less wind by dawn.

Chilly sunshine Tuesday and temperatures will remain below average through Wednesday. Overall fine travel weather for most areas through Thanksgiving.

Briefly milder Thursday afternoon. That’s the only time when temperatures will be above average over at least the next week.

Another weak Cold Front arrives early Friday with a passing shower chance. Colder and dry with a blustery breeze Friday afternoon. Mainly clear with a festive chill for the Winter Wander at Boar’s Head Resort Friday evening.

Tracking a weather disturbance that may impact the region later in the weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and then clearing. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and brisk. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 30.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Early passing shower chance. Clearing, brisk and chilly Friday afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny at this time. Highs near 50. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.