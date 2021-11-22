More than 200 free turkeys are being given out in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many volunteers are making sure everyone who needs a fresh turkey, has one for the big feast.

Cars were lining up at Saturday afternoon at Tonsler Park for the 9th annual Turkey Giveaway by We Code, Too. Even though supplies were running out fast, the organizers say everyone who showed up, drove away with what they needed.

“Usually it’s customary for individuals to come and show up about an hour and a half before we begin the turkey giveaway and is this year’s no different,” Chairman of We Code, Too Wes Bellamy said.

The majority of the turkeys were gone the first few minutes of the event. Organizers came with over two hundred to hand out, and called the day a “community celebration.” But while it is exciting there’s another side to the day, too.

“It’s also some heartbreaking, that the need is so great,” Bellamy said. “However, we’re always happy to be able to do our part.”

Bellamy knows what it’s like to be in that position, and why he created this event.

“I remember distinctly what it was like growing up without a turkey,” Bellamy said.

This was the ninth year of the event, and it only continues to grow each time.

“This year is a little different,” Bellamy said. “We have meals that we’re providing, food boxes, courtesy of the Salvation Army and Charlottesville High School and others. So, it’s a total community collaborative effort.”

Chef G is providing the free meals. This was his first time participating in the event, and he did it in honor of his brother, Rashod Walton.

“I lost my little brother a year ago and I wanted to do something to keep his name alive,” Gred Gough said. “Me and my family wanted to do what I love to do, and my little brother loved to eat so that was the reason I decided to make the food.”

Chef G prepped the food for over fourteen hours. He says for his brother and the community it’s worth it.

“It just means everything to me to see it and see all the people out here knowing that we could help a good amount of families,” Gough said.

The food donations came from individuals in the community and funding came from Jersey Mikes, Kulture Vibez as well as other Charlottesville organizations.

