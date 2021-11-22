Mix of clouds and sun and breezy
Two blanket night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front responsible for morning showers is moving east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. As skies clear tonight, temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 20s. Make sure you keep the pets indoors. Conditions will be chilly and breezy Tuesday, however look for a late week warm up. By Thanksgiving, temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s. Our next chance for showers will be Friday morning. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
