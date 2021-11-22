Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Mix of clouds and sun and breezy

Two blanket night
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front responsible for morning showers is moving east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. As skies clear tonight, temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 20s. Make sure you keep the pets indoors. Conditions will be chilly and breezy Tuesday, however look for a late week warm up. By Thanksgiving, temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s. Our next chance for showers will be Friday morning. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cold Front Exits
Two Cold Snaps and One Brief Warm Up