Jury signals disagreement in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial

Jury box in federal court in charlottesville.
Jury box in federal court in charlottesville.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors have indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on several allegations in the trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

The federal jury is being asked to decide whether white supremacists and white nationalist organizations are responsible for violence during two days of demonstrations in 2017.

Jurors will also decide if the defendants are liable for compensatory and punitive damages for nine people who filed a lawsuit after they were injured.

On Monday, jurors asked Judge Norman Moon if they are unable to come to a unanimous decision on the lawsuit’s first three claims if they still need to decide on the other three claims.

