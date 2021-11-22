Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-22
Commonwealth Clash returns to Charlottesville

The Commonwealth Cup in 2019
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech enters the matchup winning 18 of the last 20 in the series, but the Hoos are hoping to repeat the last time Tech came to Scott Stadium.

“I’m pretty excited to play these guys,” UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong said.

Last year’s 33-15 loss to the Hokies didn’t sit well with Armstrong.

“Last year was kind of bad for us against them, so I want to go out with a convincing win against them this year,” he said.

A UVA win in this year’s edition of the Commonwealth Clash would be the first time the Hoos have won back-to-back games at home against Tech since 1991.

“When you have matchups like these, it’s going to come down to a few key plays, those critical moments,” UVA safety Joey Blount said. “We talk about 3-5 critical plays a game, so we want to make sure whenever those plays come - whether it’s the beginning, middle or end - that we’ve given ourselves the best opportunity.”

UVA got a taste of success at home against the Hokies in 2019, snapping the 15 season drought for the Hoos.

“I know how big of a deal it is, and I take it as a big deal now, so I’m really excited for this week,” Armstrong said.

For UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall, this game is important on many levels.

“We’ve played really well at home at least over my time here at UVA. You want to expand that to the next circle out, which would be the state,” the coach said. “You want to expand that to the next circle out, which was the Coastal. You want to expand that to the next circle out, which is the ACC, and that’s how programs are built and sustained and move forward.”

