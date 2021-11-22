CFD: Carlton Ave. apartment fire claims one life

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says one person has died in connection with a fire over the weekend along Carlton Avenue.

CFD says it responded to the 1200 block of Carlton Ave. Saturday, November 20, for a reported apartment fire. Crews quickly put the fire out and rescued someone who was inside.

The department announced Monday that the person had died at the hospital. Details about the victim have not yet been released to the public.

The Charlottesville Fire Marshals are investigating to determine the cause.

RELATED: CFD says Charlottesville apartment fire injures one person

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.