Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

CFD: Carlton Ave. apartment fire claims one life

Carlton Avenue apartment (FILE)
Carlton Avenue apartment (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says one person has died in connection with a fire over the weekend along Carlton Avenue.

CFD says it responded to the 1200 block of Carlton Ave. Saturday, November 20, for a reported apartment fire. Crews quickly put the fire out and rescued someone who was inside.

The department announced Monday that the person had died at the hospital. Details about the victim have not yet been released to the public.

The Charlottesville Fire Marshals are investigating to determine the cause.

RELATED: CFD says Charlottesville apartment fire injures one person

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19

Latest News

(FILE)
VDOT prepping for winter weather
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Albemarle Co. eyeing reevaluations of substitute teacher compensation
(FILE)
VDH: 957,570 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,548 deaths
Staunton High School in Staunton (FILE)
Student in custody after allegedly making threats toward Staunton High School