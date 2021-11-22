Advertise With Us
BRHD offering COVID-19 vaccines at CHS Nov. 23

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is gearing up for a drive-thru vaccine clinic for Charlottesville City School students.

The shots will be administered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, at Charlottesville High School.

“Hopefully parents will come to get this before the break for Thanksgiving,” CCS Interim Director of Human Resources Beth Baptist said.

Roughly 1,200 kids aged 5 to 11 in Charlottesville have so far been given their first vaccine dose.

Click here to pre-register for the event.

