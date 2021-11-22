Armstrong continues record-setting pace in return from injury

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was unable to get the upset against Pitt on Saturday, falling 48-38 against the 20th-ranked Panthers in Pittsburgh.

The loss in the penultimate game of the regular season ended the Cavaliers’ hopes of a return trip to the ACC Championship game.

But there was some good news for the ‘Hoos on Saturday, with the return of starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

In his first game since injuring his ribs on October 30th, Brennan Armstrong completed 36-of-49 passes for 487-yards and three touchdowns.

That’s the second-most yards in a single game in program history, and Armstrong did it while wearing a flak jacket to protect his ribs.

“Honestly, I felt like I played fine,” says Armstrong. “The ribs didn’t effect me. Overall, nothing effected me. I didn’t think about them. Throwing, they didn’t seem to bother me at all. I was throwing the ball well. Overall, it was a good game, I felt fine. I felt normal.”

The amazing has become normal for Armstrong.

He’s broken the program record for passing yards in a game and in a season this year.

Armstrong has a UVA record thirty touchdown passes so far this season, and he’s close to breaking the career-record at Virginia.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “There aren’t many people, in any field, who are like that, and our team knows we’re never out of a game, and we will never not have a chance to win, when he’s our quarterback.”

After the loss to Pitt, Armstrong said he would quickly shift focus to Virginia Tech.

“It’s kind of while I roll with life, I guess,” says Armstrong, “just keep pushing forward, because shoot, we have a big game, and a lot of people from Virginia, UVA-side, they want us to win that game. So it makes it even more fun to focus on that. Gives you something else to push for.”

The Commonwealth Clash will kickoff at 3:45 at Scott Stadium.

