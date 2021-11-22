Albemarle Co. eyeing reevaluations of substitute teacher compensation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The substitute teacher shortage across central Virginia has gotten so bad, some administrators are having to step in to fill the role themselves.

Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Haas says he’s one of many county office employees helping to fill the substitute teacher gap. Once a month, you can find the superintendent filling in as a substitute at Albemarle High School.

Haas says the county is expecting to review and make possible midyear changes to substitute teachers’ compensation packages to bring more people in.

As of now, Albemarle County’s daily substitute pay rate is $97. Retired employees get $125 a day, as well as a signing bonus.

Roughly 30% of those who normally substitute with the district are showing up, causing the push for coverage.

“We have about 300 people in our substitute pools, and if you match that up with about 1,400 teachers, you would say, ‘We’ll that’s good. You’re able to cover everybody.’ But we only have about 100 substitutes that are actively going to jobs in schools, so then you actively see the mismatch,” Haas said.

ACPS is planning on staffing schools with a teacher assistant position to meet the sub shortage.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.