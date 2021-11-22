Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Albemarle Co. eyeing reevaluations of substitute teacher compensation

Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)(wvir)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The substitute teacher shortage across central Virginia has gotten so bad, some administrators are having to step in to fill the role themselves.

Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Haas says he’s one of many county office employees helping to fill the substitute teacher gap. Once a month, you can find the superintendent filling in as a substitute at Albemarle High School.

Haas says the county is expecting to review and make possible midyear changes to substitute teachers’ compensation packages to bring more people in.

As of now, Albemarle County’s daily substitute pay rate is $97. Retired employees get $125 a day, as well as a signing bonus.

Roughly 30% of those who normally substitute with the district are showing up, causing the push for coverage.

“We have about 300 people in our substitute pools, and if you match that up with about 1,400 teachers, you would say, ‘We’ll that’s good. You’re able to cover everybody.’ But we only have about 100 substitutes that are actively going to jobs in schools, so then you actively see the mismatch,” Haas said.

ACPS is planning on staffing schools with a teacher assistant position to meet the sub shortage.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19

Latest News

Carlton Avenue apartment (FILE)
CFD: Carlton Ave. apartment fire claims one life
(FILE)
VDOT prepping for winter weather
(FILE)
VDH: 957,570 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,548 deaths
Staunton High School in Staunton (FILE)
Student in custody after allegedly making threats toward Staunton High School