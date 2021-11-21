UVA falls 48-38 at No. 20 Pitt, ending bid for Coastal Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was unable to upset #20 Pitt on Saturday, as the Cavaliers fell 48-38 against the Panthers in Pittsburgh.

The loss officially ends UVA’s hopes for an ACC Coastal Division championship, as the Wahoos needed to beat Pitt, as well as Virginia Tech in the regular season finale.

Brennan Armstrong completed 36-of-49 passes for 487 yards, with three touchdowns, and one interception, in his return from injury.

The junior quarterback missed the game against Notre Dame last week, after suffering a rib injury at BYU.

Dontayvion Wicks had 10 catches for 144 yards in the loss against the Panthers, while Keytaon Thompson caught 11 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The senior FBP also had a rushing score for the ‘Hoos.

Jordan Addison led the Pitt offense with 14 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-sealing 62 yard score with 2:10 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC) will host Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash next Saturday at 3:45 at Scott Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.