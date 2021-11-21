Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

UVA falls 48-38 at No. 20 Pitt, ending bid for Coastal Championship

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman...
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was unable to upset #20 Pitt on Saturday, as the Cavaliers fell 48-38 against the Panthers in Pittsburgh.

The loss officially ends UVA’s hopes for an ACC Coastal Division championship, as the Wahoos needed to beat Pitt, as well as Virginia Tech in the regular season finale.

Brennan Armstrong completed 36-of-49 passes for 487 yards, with three touchdowns, and one interception, in his return from injury.

The junior quarterback missed the game against Notre Dame last week, after suffering a rib injury at BYU.

Dontayvion Wicks had 10 catches for 144 yards in the loss against the Panthers, while Keytaon Thompson caught 11 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The senior FBP also had a rushing score for the ‘Hoos.

Jordan Addison led the Pitt offense with 14 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-sealing 62 yard score with 2:10 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC) will host Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash next Saturday at 3:45 at Scott Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

Senior goalie Laurel Ivory hugs Alexis Theoret following the Cavaliers' 1-0 loss in the Sweet...
BYU upsets Virginia women’s soccer 1-0 in NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
UVA sophomore Malachi Poindexter
Virginia men’s basketball downs Coppin State 68-52
Second Round VHSL High School Football Playoffs Scores & Highlights
The Stuarts Draft football team beat Central 44-20.
VHSL High School Football Playoffs - 2nd Round Scores & Highlights