St. John Family Life and Fitness Center starts renovation

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The community came together Saturday morning to get a start on the new St. John Family Life and Fitness Center in Keswick.

St. John is the location of a Rosenwald school, which historically served black families after it was built in the early 1920s. Soon, the space will be restored to serve the community and be a museum.

On Saturday the team started tearing apart walls and fixing up floors to get started on the renovation.

The Building Goodness Foundation helped gathered some volunteers, which were brought on by Gaston and Wyatt.

“Oh, it’s coming true,” Rebecca Kinney with the St. John Family Lie and Fitness Center said. “You know that’s our goal, to have this community within the community. No matter who we are, the background we have, we all come together and unite together over a common goal, telling our stories.”

The project is set to be done in 2022, and the team says the more help and funding they get, the quicker it will be finished.

