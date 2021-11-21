Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Rake-A-Thon

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 700 volunteers raked up 113 lawns in just 4 hours on November 20.

The annual Habitat for Humanity Rake-A-Thon kicked off throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Families donated to have their lawns raked by volunteers. Those funds support affordable housing.

“I think this is such a fun thing to do,” volunteer, Eden Hays said.

Garrett Trent, the associate director of affordable housing says money from the Rake-a-Thon will redevelop Southwood Mobile Park and build new homes to remedy the affordable housing crisis in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

Habitat for Humanity volunteer events intern, Lizzie Suffa, says the day was full of volunteers just having fun.

Habitat officials say the effort raised $37,000 so far and families will not be displaced during the process.

Click here to see how the construction plan will impact families.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

Apartment complex
CFD says Charlottesville apartment fire injures one person
Cafeteria rangers are recycling and composting
Greenbrier Elementary School introduces cafeteria rangers to fourth grade classes
UVA Health
Experts from the University of Virginia Health Center offer advice on boosters this holiday season
The community came together Saturday morning to get a start on the new St. John Family Life and...
St. John Family Life and Fitness Center starts renovation