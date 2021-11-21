Greenbrier Elementary School introduces cafeteria rangers to fourth grade classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fourth graders from Greenbrier Elementary are going green.

Each fourth grade class in the school has a cafeteria ranger that shows students in the lunchroom where to put trash that is recyclable or compostable.

A few little learners in Caitlin Catterton’s class enjoyed the process.

“One of the questions we were exploring in one of our units is, ‘how does our carbon footprint impact where we live?” Catterton said.

One of her students had a special idea.

“I was about to throw my bag away at school after lunch and then I just didn’t feel right doing it because at home we always recycle bags,” fourth grader, Alice Cann said.

She asked a cafeteria manager if the school could begin recycling and Greenbrier adopted the practice.

“Being a ranger, it was pretty fun. I had a lot of interactions with students,” ranger, Sam Butler said.

Even though they think composting can be a little dirty, they’re happy to make a difference.

