Dukes earn No. 3 seed for FCS Playoffs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is the No. 3 seed for the upcoming FCS Playoffs.

The entire playoff bracket was revealed Sunday afternoon during the FCS Selection Show on ESPNU. It was expected for JMU to earn a seed in the No. 2-No. 4 range after finishing the regular season with a 10-1 overall record. The Dukes defeated Towson, 56-10, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium in the regular-season finale.

By earning a top-eight seed, James Madison receives a first-round bye. The Dukes will host a second round playoff game on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. against the winner of a first round matchup between Florida A&M and SE Louisiana.

No celebration here as #JMU awarded the No. 3 seed for the FCS Playoffs



1. Sam Houston

2. North Dakota State

3. James Madison

4. Sacramento State

5. Villanova

6. Montana

7. East Tennessee State

8. Montana State — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 21, 2021

Getting set for the FCS Selection Show at Bridgeforth Stadihm. @JMUFootball awaiting its seed for the postseason. pic.twitter.com/iZ9uYVnJTO — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 21, 2021

2021 FCS Playoffs - Top Eight Seeds

1. Sam Houston

2. North Dakota State

3. James Madison

4. Sacramento State

5. Villanova

6. Montana

7. East Tennessee State

8. Montana State

To see the full FCS Playoffs bracket, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.