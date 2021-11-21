Cold Front Sunday Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a cold and frosty start to Sunday. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of a Cold Front over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year.

Not as cold overnight. A passing sprinkle or shower chance into early Monday. The Cold Front will sweep east Monday morning. The wind will turn to the northwest and be gusty at times. This will usher in colder air Monday night into Tuesday.

Overall travel looks fine through mid week. There will be lingering gusty winds of Tuesday which may cause some airport delays.

A milder southwest wind on Thanksgiving will boost high temperatures. The milder pattern won’t last long as another Cold Front is due in by Friday with a passing shower chance in the morning at this time.

Colder and mainly dry for next weekend.

Sunday: Clouds thicken with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower and sprinkle chance. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Becoming blustery and partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s across central Virginia. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk with chilly sunshine. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s,

Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and milder. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Passing shower risk in the morning. Blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chilly northwest breeze. Highs in the 40s.

