Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

CFD says Charlottesville apartment fire injures one person

Apartment complex
Apartment complex(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Carlton Avenue.

According to the Charlottesville Fire Department, within three minutes first responders arrived on the scene at 1204 Carlton Avenue and contained the flames.

It happened on the first floor inside an apartment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

Rake-A-Thon
Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Rake-A-Thon
Cafeteria rangers are recycling and composting
Greenbrier Elementary School introduces cafeteria rangers to fourth grade classes
UVA Health
Experts from the University of Virginia Health Center offer advice on boosters this holiday season
The community came together Saturday morning to get a start on the new St. John Family Life and...
St. John Family Life and Fitness Center starts renovation