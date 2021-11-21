CFD says Charlottesville apartment fire injures one person

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Carlton Avenue.

According to the Charlottesville Fire Department, within three minutes first responders arrived on the scene at 1204 Carlton Avenue and contained the flames.

It happened on the first floor inside an apartment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

