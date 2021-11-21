Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-21
BYU upsets Virginia women’s soccer 1-0 in NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen

Senior goalie Laurel Ivory hugs Alexis Theoret following the Cavaliers' 1-0 loss in the Sweet...
Senior goalie Laurel Ivory hugs Alexis Theoret following the Cavaliers' 1-0 loss in the Sweet Sixteen(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BYU scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute, and the Cougars upset the Virginia women’s soccer team 1-0 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The loss ends the Cavaliers’ season in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory says, “It’s going to take a little time to digest everything that we’ve done, because right now, it hurts really, really bad. This has been such a great five years that I’ve had here. If I could do it all again, I would. I love this team.”

Head coach Steve Swanson adds, “This season was pretty magical, it was pretty special. When you lose like this, you don’t take that whole season and really enjoy it as much as you should. It just hurts to lose. It stings.”

Virginia (18-3-2) went undefeated in conference play this year, and won the ACC Regular Season championship for the first time since 2015.

The Cavaliers made it to the College Cup during the 2020-21 spring season, and they have advanced to at least the Sweet Sixteen in 16 of the last 17 seasons.

