Brief Shower Risk and Colder Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold overnight. A passing sprinkle or shower chance into early Monday. A Cold Front will sweep east Monday morning. The wind will turn to the northwest and be gusty at times. This will usher in colder air Monday night into Tuesday.

Overall travel looks fine through mid week. There will be lingering gusty winds on Tuesday which may cause some airport delays.

A milder southwest wind on Thanksgiving will boost high temperatures. The milder pattern won’t last long as another Cold Front is due in by Friday with a passing shower early Friday morning morning at this time.

Colder and mainly dry for the weekend.

Sunday night: A dry evening. Mostly cloudy with a shower and sprinkle chance late and into early Monday morning. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Becoming blustery and partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s across central Virginia. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph.

Monday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk with chilly sunshine. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s,

Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Passing shower risk early in the morning. Blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s. You’ll the coat and gloves heading out to The Winter Wander at Boar’s Head Resort Friday evening.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chilly northwest breeze. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

