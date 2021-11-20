Virginia men’s basketball downs Coppin State 68-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former St. Anne’s-Belfield star Malachi Poindexter scored the first points of his Virginia career, and the Cavaliers defeated Coppin State 68-52 on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Poindexter knocked down a jumper with 3:10 remaining for his first basket.

“It’s actually crazy to think about,” says Poindexter, “because I’ve been watching UVA basketball since I was an 8-year-old kid, and I always wanted to be on the court with all the other guys, and I’m glad I can do it with this group.”

The sophomore got in the game in the 1st half, and saw almost 15 minutes of playing time for the ‘Hoos.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “At the beginning of the year, I sat down with Malachi, and Taine (Murray), and Carson (McCorkle), and Igor (Miličić Jr.), those four, and I said, ‘Look, you four, we’re not really set on who our, sometimes 7, 8, 9 , I may play eight, I may play nine, I may play ten,’ and I said, ‘You guys stay encouraged, and keep working.’”

Miličić Jr. had 11 points off the bench, including two three-pointers.

“It’s a big adjustment, coming from Europe to here,” says the freshman. “The game is different, the pace is different, the physicality is different. Much higher, obviously. I think it’s a great thing for me that I can compare European basketball to U.S.”

Virginia opened the game on an 8-0 run against the Eagles on Friday night, and the lead was 16-2 midway through the first half.

Kadin Shedrick had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the ‘Hoos, while Jayden Gardner tallied 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kihei Clark added 12 points for Virginia, while Reece Beekman dished out a game-high six assists.

The victory evens the Cavaliers’ record at 2-2 overall, after UVA started the season with two losses in its first three games for the first time since 2012-13.

Virginia will compete in the Legends Classic at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. against Georgia on Monday.

