Tracking Next Weather Maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not quite as cold overnight as some clouds will be overhead. More clouds on Sunday with a light south breeze. Seasonable temperatures and remaining dry.

A Cold Front will arrive from the west Sunday night with a passing shower or sprinkles. Any shower will exit early Monday. Not much rain expected as the front crosses the higher terrain.

Blustery northwest winds will usher in colder air later Monday through Wednesday. Overall good travel weather. Gusty winds on Tuesday may cause some airport delays.

It will turn a little milder for Thanksgiving.

The next Cold Front is due in on Friday. This one also looks weak with only a passing shower chance.

Becoming colder again for next weekend.

Saturday night: Hazy moonlight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Patchy frost.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night: Not as cold with a rain shower chance. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Any early shower will exit to the east. Partly to mostly sunny. Northwest winds. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk northwest wind, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance at this time. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Colder, brisk and partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.