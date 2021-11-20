Advertise With Us
Back On Track
First day of jury deliberations in trial of Unite the Right rally organizers completed

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The jury has completed the first day of deliberations in the civil trial of the organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The Sines vs. Kessler jury went into deliberations at 9 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 19 in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville but did not reach a verdict by the end of the day.

The defendants are facing six claims in a lawsuit brought by nine plaintiffs. The claims range from conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence to the intentional infliction of emotional violence.

The jury may find all, some, or none of the defendants responsible for the damages. If one or more of the defendants are found liable, the jury also has to determine how much they will pay in damages.

There are 11 jurors instead of 12. Just before deliberations started, Judge Norman Moon announced that one juror was excused because the juror’s children were possibly exposed to COVID-19 and were told to quarantine at home.

Deliberations will continue on Monday morning.

