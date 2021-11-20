Cold Autumn Night. Chilly Weekend with Clouds Arriving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Cold Autumn night with widespread low and mid 20s, with clear skies, light wind and dry air. Sun to start Saturday with increasing clouds during the day and still chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50. More clouds Sunday, but dry. Clouds ahead of the next cold front which by late Sunday night into early Monday, will bring some rain showers. Behind the front Monday, clearing, breezy and chilly. A chilly start early next week through Tuesday, before temperatures rebound.

Currently, trending dry for a busy Travel day Wednesday. Dry and milder for Thanksgiving Day. By Friday and next weekend, another storm system may impact the region.

Tonight: Clear and cold with areas of frost. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the chilly upper 40s to around 50. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Some late showers Sunday night nto early Monday. Not much rain expected. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Clearing and blustery. Temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk winds and chilly. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 60. Lows around 40.

Friday: Variable clouds, showers. Highs upper 50s.

