Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Chilly and Dry Weekend

Passing Shower Sunday Overnight into Monday Morning
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold autumn morning with widespread frost and temperatures in the low and mid 20s. Sun to start today with increasing clouds during the day and still chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

More clouds Sunday and dry. The next Cold Front arrives by late Sunday night into early Monday from the west. It will bring some rain showers. Behind the front Monday, clearing, breezy and chilly. A chilly start early next week through Tuesday and Wednesday, before temperatures rebound for Thanksgiving.

Currently, trending dry for a busy travel day Wednesday. Dry and milder for Thanksgiving Day.

A weak weather maker may impact the region next weekend.

Saturday: Increasing mid and high level clouds. Highs in the chilly upper 40s to around 50.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Some late showers Sunday night into early Monday. Not much rain expected. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Any early shower will exit to the east. Clearing and blustery. Temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk winds and chilly. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs in the lower upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs 55 to 60. Lows around 40.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Cold Autumn Night. Chilly Weekend with Clouds Arriving
Colder Friday Night
Josh Fitzpatrick's Chilly Weather Outlook
Colder Friday Night with Less Sun Weekend