Chilly and Dry Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold autumn morning with widespread frost and temperatures in the low and mid 20s. Sun to start today with increasing clouds during the day and still chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

More clouds Sunday and dry. The next Cold Front arrives by late Sunday night into early Monday from the west. It will bring some rain showers. Behind the front Monday, clearing, breezy and chilly. A chilly start early next week through Tuesday and Wednesday, before temperatures rebound for Thanksgiving.

Currently, trending dry for a busy travel day Wednesday. Dry and milder for Thanksgiving Day.

A weak weather maker may impact the region next weekend.

Saturday: Increasing mid and high level clouds. Highs in the chilly upper 40s to around 50.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Some late showers Sunday night into early Monday. Not much rain expected. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Any early shower will exit to the east. Clearing and blustery. Temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk winds and chilly. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs in the lower upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs 55 to 60. Lows around 40.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

